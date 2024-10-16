LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LeddarTech Price Performance

Shares of LDTCW stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. LeddarTech has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

