Leerink Partners Increases Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target to $22.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $6.43 on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,883,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of -1.10. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,993. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $12,441,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,086,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 521,665 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

