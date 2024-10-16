Leerink Partnrs Comments on Align Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

ALGN stock opened at $219.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,132 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,288,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

