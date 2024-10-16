Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $267.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

