Leisure Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 16.3% in the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $907.21.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $875.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,988. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $850.24 and a 200-day moving average of $795.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

