Leisure Capital Management Purchases 819 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,698,000 after buying an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Truist Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,353,000 after acquiring an additional 834,048 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Truist Financial by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,112,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,379,000 after buying an additional 818,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,957,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

