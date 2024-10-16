Leisure Capital Management Purchases Shares of 699 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

Chubb stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.94. 118,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,844. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

