Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Lemonade Price Performance

Lemonade stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 12.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lemonade by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lemonade by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lemonade by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Articles

