Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $595.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $585.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.42. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.53 and a 1 year high of $627.09.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $560.83.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,458.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

