LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.89. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 76,721 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,683.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,938,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 457,930 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

