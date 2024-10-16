Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03). 77,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 816,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £8.28 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.76.

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

