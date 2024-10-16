Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.90 and traded as high as $27.55. Limoneira shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 26,029 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. StockNews.com raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Limoneira Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.61 million, a P/E ratio of -214.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Limoneira had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -230.77%.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,006,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Limoneira by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Limoneira by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

