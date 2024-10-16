Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Up 15.3% in September

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Linkage Global Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LGCB opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Linkage Global has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

