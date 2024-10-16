Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $3.12. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 9,790,106 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 20.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

