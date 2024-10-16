Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $714.55 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.01%.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.