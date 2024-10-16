Loop Capital Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 326.23% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

