Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.28. 1,134,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,885,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 172,040 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,190,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,399 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 2,697,423 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.