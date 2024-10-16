Lynch & Associates IN Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $74.16.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.