Lynch & Associates IN Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

