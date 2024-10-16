Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $156.99 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $165.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.