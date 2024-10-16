Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $156.99 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $165.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67.
About Macquarie Group
