Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 941 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 321,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 255,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,837,176 shares of company stock worth $649,593,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.