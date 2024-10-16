Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,737 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,629,000 after buying an additional 5,381,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $128,756,000.

IUSB opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

