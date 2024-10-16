Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 70,247 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,502,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

