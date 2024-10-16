Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

