Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $631,000 Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 68.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CAVA Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.73 and a beta of 3.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

