Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

