Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 393 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $192.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,442,555. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

