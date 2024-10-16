Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

KO opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $303.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

