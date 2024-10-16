Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 417 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 815,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

