Maiar DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $178,540.11 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $178,540.11 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,888.14 or 1.00004388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00064553 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000326 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $187,912.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

