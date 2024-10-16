Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.64.

TSE MFC traded up C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.20. The company had a trading volume of 748,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,718. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.90. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$42.22. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The company has a market cap of C$74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 4.001004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$414,439.23. Also, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 68,821 shares of company stock worth $2,455,596 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

