Mason & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mason & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,126,000 after purchasing an additional 475,860 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

