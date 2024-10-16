Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Mayan Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,096,226 shares changing hands.

Mayan Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Mayan Energy

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

