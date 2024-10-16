MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.88 and last traded at C$18.88, with a volume of 14040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on shares of MCAN Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 61.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
