McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in McKesson were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $513.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

