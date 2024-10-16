McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 20,170 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $65,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.73. 7,463,037 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

