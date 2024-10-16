McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 193,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,883. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

