Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 125.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 848,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,997,000 after purchasing an additional 472,479 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.