MiL.k (MLK) Price Reaches $0.21

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $84.07 million and $2.24 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00250653 BTC.
About MiL.k
MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,159,195 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.
Buying and Selling MiL.k
