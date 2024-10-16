Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.1 %

AVO stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $860.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. Research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 22,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $295,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,115,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,295.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mission Produce news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 22,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $295,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,115,160 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,295.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $958,318.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,145.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,059 shares of company stock worth $3,920,360 over the last three months. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth $1,331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 266,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

