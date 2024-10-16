MN Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $128.13.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.