Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,791,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 4,843,712 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $12.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 48.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 95,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 178.4% in the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 139.1% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.