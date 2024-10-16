Mony Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.10 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 197.60 ($2.58), with a volume of 2970825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,514.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Mony Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

In other Mony Group news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,400 ($29,250.46). In other Mony Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.48 ($26,098.82). Also, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($29,250.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,325 shares of company stock worth $4,253,768. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

