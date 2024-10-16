Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) Price Tops $0.0948 on Exchanges

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can now be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a market capitalization of $93.85 million and $101.84 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00251251 BTC.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol. The official website for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is www.moodengsol.com.

Buying and Selling Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.09155957 USD and is down -20.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $94,057,683.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.