Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 2.2% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $492.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.46.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $487.18 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $495.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.17. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

