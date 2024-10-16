Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $471.06 and last traded at $469.97, with a volume of 22843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $467.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.67. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

