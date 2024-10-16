Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 59220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 59,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

