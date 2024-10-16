Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $140.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Stock Down 0.8 %

NTRA stock opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $277,412.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $22,123,245.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 32.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.