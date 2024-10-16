Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $17,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,467 shares in the company, valued at $872,047.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $40,170.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $23,634.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $18,942.46.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

NATR stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $241.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 146,879 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NATR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

