NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $427.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $431.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.